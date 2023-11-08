JournalismAI festival invites applications

JournalismAI Festival
JournalismAI Festival
THE JournalismAI Festival, which will take place online from December 5 to 6, invites applications from individuals for journalism and artificial intelligence training.  

Polis hosts the event at the London School of Economics and Political Science with support from the Google News Initiative

The Festival’s first day will showcase cutting-edge projects on fascinating AI-powered instruments.

On the second day of the festival, there will be insightful talks and case studies from leading experts in artificial intelligence and media.

This free session is open to anybody interested in the nexus between artificial intelligence and journalism.

The sessions will also be available on YouTube. 

Registration is ongoing, and interested applicants can apply here

