[JUST IN] Nigeria confirms U.S. strikes on terrorist targets in North West

THE Federal Republic of Nigeria has officially confirmed that the United States carried out precision strikes targeting terrorist groups in the country, following coordinated intelligence and security cooperation between the two nations.

The confirmation came in a press release issued Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), highlighting that the operation was part of structured efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria which “has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”

According to the MFA, the bilateral collaboration includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination, and other support measures conducted in line with international law, mutual respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty, and commitments to regional and global security.

The Ministry emphasised that all counter-terrorism actions are guided by the protection of civilian lives, national unity, and respect for the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

The confirmation follows statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced on social media that the United States had carried out “powerful and deadly strikes” against Islamic State (ISIS) militants in Nigeria on Christmas Day.

Trump described the operation as a response to ongoing attacks. He said the strike was launched “at my direction as Commander in Chief,” accusing ISIS-linked fighters in Nigeria of “viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians.”

The statement from the ministry:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

Press Release

No: MFA/PR/2025/122

NIGERIA–UNITED STATES SECURITY COOPERATION AND INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATION HITS AT TERRORIST TARGETS IN NIGERIA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism. This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.

In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.

The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.

Signed:

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, anipr

Spokesperson,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Friday 26th, December 2025