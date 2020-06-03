Kajuru council chairman confirms death of nine in fresh killings, sues for peace

CAFRA Caino, Chairman of Kajuru Local Government in Kaduna State, has confirmed the death of nine persons in an early morning attack on Wednesday against residents of Tudu village, Agwala Dutse Community in his council area.

“We have once again been set back in our confidence building effort and peace engagements after Tudu village in Agwala Dutse general area was attacked this morning. It is confirmed that nine lives were lost in the attack,” Caino affirmed in a statement stressing that a detailed inventory of casualties would be prepared.

While sympathising with families of the casualties, he re-emphasised that all communities should abide by the law rather than engaging in killings and reprisals.

Reports of the gory incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning. The picture revealed bodies of the victims including that of a woman and a young girl.

Mass burial of those killed in Kajuru Southern Kaduna today.

May their souls rest in peace.Amen. pic.twitter.com/TdE6aKxhoq — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) June 3, 2020

Since it was reported on social media, the attack has generated reactions from the public asking the Kaduna State government to address the failing security situation in the state.

“The authorities need to step up and provide a lasting solution to this menace. We can’t fold our hand while people are being butchered like animals,” says a social media handler identified as Babatunde @berbzz_.

Dapo Oduwole, another social media user @dapo_oduwole queried the authorities for the continuous attacks. “Where is the Governor, where is the Commissioner of Police, where is the Armed Forces. Where is love!”

While Victor Okorie @vickelokorie suggested that youths in the community should form a vigilante group to arrest the perpetrators and check the menace, Joshua Kalu @joshuakalu9 alleged Nasir El Rufai, the state governor might tag the people criminals once they resolve to self-protection.

On May 13, a similar attack on residents of Gonan Rogo Village in Kajuru was reported.

Seventeen people were reportedly killed while five others were allegedly murdered during the funeral for the deceased.

On May 16, a group identified as Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), however, faulted the Presidency for labelling the attacks a reprisal.

When contacted to react to the reported incident, Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, referred our reporter to the statement issued by the Kajuru council boss.

Mohammed Jalige, the Spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command was also contacted to confirm the incident but did not also respond to calls but later replied to the text message sent to his line.

“Afternoon, please I am in a meeting,” Jalige, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) stated.

He was asked when the reporter could call back via a text message but Jalige was yet to respond as of the time of this report.

Caino appealed to the residents to live in unity in order to end the continuous attacks.

“The council will not relent in its commitment to end the violence but success can only be achieved with the support of every peace-loving citizen,” Caino stated.