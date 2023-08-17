Kano Lawmaker, Commissioner’s brother fail to execute water projects while constituents suffer illness, death (1)

A Kano state lawmaker misappropriated monies meant for water projects and watched his constituents suffer and die from water-borne diseases. In this first of a two-part report, Lukman Abdulmalik, tells the distressing and mind-boggling story of how a Kano legislator set up a company to get contracts for water projects in the communities he supposedly represents but never executed them. In some cases, contracts were even awarded to ghost companies that never executed any projects.
By Lukman Abdulmalik
In 2019, Kano State RUWASA (Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency) awarded a contract worth N7 million to Safnaj Synergy WorldWide for the construction of one hand pump borehole each in five communities of Tsanyawa Local Government Area, LGA, including Kwarka, Farsa, Sabon Garin Yancibi, Kokai Gabas, and Zango.
Investigations show that Safnaj Synergy Worldwide is owned by a Kano State House of Assembly member representing Tsanyawa and Kunchi constituencies, Garba Ya’u Gwarmai.
However, his constituents in Tsanyawa communities continue to suffer from a lack of access to clean water after the lawmaker failed to provide the boreholes.
In the Kwarkwa village in Tsanyawa LGA, residents always feel joy when the sky is cloudy, as they pray so hard for rainfall to have drinkable water for their household use. Sanusi Usman, the Village Leader of Kwarkwa, told this reporter that the community had only two boreholes, which they used their money to construct, but they have both now worked as they do not produce water.
Usman recounted, “in 2019, we contributed N1.2 million to construct boreholes, but there was no water in them. We gathered the money by selling most of our farm produce for the year.
“For the first construction, we spent N800,000, but it was unsuccessful, while for the second borehole, we paid N400,000, and there was no water underground.”
He added that due to the struggles they faced, the community members resorted to fetching water from an unclean stream.
“In 2019, we heard that there would be the construction of a borehole by our member of the House of Representatives (Garba Yau Gwarmai), but till now, there has been no provision for that.
Usman narrated that the amount of dirty water his first child, seven-year-old Aminu Usman, consumed made him spend over N150,000 for an operation at Kankia Hospital. Due to this, his child suffered from intestinal perforation, mainly caused by typhoid.
However, in 2019, to solve the community’s water problems, RUWASA gave N1.4 million to Safnaj Synergy WorldWide to construct one borehole in the Kwarkwa community. It was never built.
In Zango, another community in Tsanyawa LGA, residents also suffered from waterborne diseases due to a lack of potable water, even though the Gwarmai’s company, Safnaj Synergy Worldwide, was awarded another N1.4 million contract to construct a borehole in the community.
A visit by this reporter revealed that the borehole was not constructed. It was also gathered that the only government water project in the community was constructed by Sani Bala, the Federal House of Representatives representing Tsanyawa and Kunchi. However, that is also not functional.