Kidnapped family of murdered Bauchi lawmaker regains freedom four days after

THE family of late Musa Mante Barassa, member Bauchi State House of Assembly who was murdered by some unknown gunmen, has regained their freedom four days after they were kidnapped.

Mante, who was representing Dass Constituency in the State House of Assembly, was killed last week Thursday night in his residence in Dass Local Government Area by the unidentified gunmen who also kidnapped his two wives and his one-year-old daughter.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Ladan Salihu, the Chief of Staff to Bauchi State Governor, announced their release.

Salihu added that the released family would be given adequate attention and care by doctors and security operatives.

“Alhamdulillah! The wives of Hon. Musa Baraza, Bauchi House Member murdered four days ago in Dass have regained freedom,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The one-year-old baby abducted along with them is also released. Gov Bala Mohammed has directed Doctors and security to give them adequate care and attention.”

The state police command said it is still investigating the murder.

Police authorities said four empty shells of live ammunition were recovered at the scene of the murder.

Ahmed Wakili, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Bauchi Command, after the attack had given the name of the abducted wives as Rashida Musa Mante, 40, Rahina Musa Mante 35 and one-year-old daughter Fausar Musa Mante.

The late lawmaker had tested positive for COVID-19 some weeks ago and was recuperating at home as at the time of his murder.