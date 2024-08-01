back to top

Kukah, others blame poor governance for climate change crises in Nigeria

Reading time: 2 mins
Climate Change
The keynote speaker and Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah
The keynote speaker and Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Mathew Kukah, and other Nigerians have blamed poor governance for climate crises in the country.

They took this stance at a Climate, Conflict and Fragility Summit 2024 organised by Clean Technology Hub in Abuja on Wednesday, July 31.

Kukah, one of the keynote speakers at the event, said Nigeria’s problem was that its leaders were bereft of ideas on how to solve the problems plaguing the country, including those caused by climate change.

He blamed federal and state governments for not utilising the ecological fund appropriated for tackling some of the climate change crises appropriately.

“If the federal government sets up an ecological fund with huge resources sunk into it and nothing happens, it becomes a playground for the governors. Nothing has happened, no one has gone to prison.

“Our problem is compounded by the fact we cannot process knowledge properly.

“Up till today, nobody in Nigeria has been appointed to a ministry because everybody has looked at the CV, and the more important the ministry is, the less likely you will have the right people,” he stated.

Speaking on the summit’s theme, “From Crisis To Resilience: Charting a Path Forward for Nigeria” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Clean Technology Hub, Ifeoma Malo, said the event was to look at how to solve the seemingly intractable climate change issues in Nigeria.

According to her, the summit comes at a critical time when Nigeria faces unprecedented flooding, displacements, and conflicts aggravated by climate change.

“The evidence and the data exist. The policies are there and so the question is, what are we doing with all of these tools that we have in our possession?

Read Also:

10th NASS to prioritise climate change -‐ Deputy Speaker
Climate change killed 2 million in 50 years – UN
Climate change: Kwara gov’t warns against charcoal production, threatens sanctions
COP27: Elumelu tasks African countries to set agenda at UN Climate Change Conference

“So our objective with this summit is to build a cohesive national conversation around these intertwined issues,” she stated.

She posited that the conference would identify some of the core challenges of climate change, develop actionable solutions and map out high climate and conflict hotspots.

Another keynote speaker at the event and Director of Research and Training at Dawah Institute of Nigeria, Nurudeen Lemu, said the relationship between climate change and conflict was very critical. He faulted the way it had been handled by the government.

A Keynote speaker at the the climate fragility summit, Nurudeen Lemu
A Keynote speaker at the climate fragility summit, Nurudeen Lemu

Lemu described the issues around climate in Nigeria as of great concerns.

“These are very persistent complicated problems where nearly everything you try to do to solve it just compounds the problem. You try to solve one aspect, you find you are creating another problem.

“This problem of climate and environment is not one that is an easy problem to solve,” the cleric stated.

He blamed the farmers and herders crisis partly on the issues of climate change and warned of more challenges due to the nation’s growing population.

Lemu warned that if the country did not care about the poor, the poor would find their way through illegitimate means.

 

Read Also:

10th NASS to prioritise climate change -‐ Deputy Speaker
Climate change killed 2 million in 50 years – UN
Climate change: Kwara gov’t warns against charcoal production, threatens sanctions
COP27: Elumelu tasks African countries to set agenda at UN Climate Change Conference
Bankole Abe
Bankole ABE
Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
- Advertisement

Recent

- Advertisement