LAMATA deploys gas powered buses on Ajah routes

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
BRT
Bus Rapid Transit. Credit: Vanguard
THE Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has commenced the use of buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) for passenger operations on the Marina/CMS to Lekki and Ajah-Epe bus routes.

A statement signed by the LAMATA Corporate Commission consultant, Kolawole Ojelabi, said the introduction of the buses would begin today and curtail emission into the atmosphere.

The statement said that 10 high occupancy vehicles would be deployed for the pilot phase. It added that the number of buses would increase to 100 after data had proven the sustainability of the use of CNG.

The buses have been franchised to a bus operating company named Femadec.

The statement explained that the authority had been involved in studies aimed at alternative fuel energy sources in transport operations.

“The deployment of buses powered by CNG will provide useful data for future decision on wholesome wide use of such buses for passenger transit operations in Lagos.

“CNG burns cleaner and reduces carbon monoxide by more than 80 per cent when compared to traditional petrol and diesel. CNG-powered vehicles also run quieter than gasoline and diesel vehicles, which results in less noise pollution,” the statement read.

The bus operating firm is expected to have its operational base at the Ajah terminal and make use of the bus shelters along the Lekki-Epe corridor for its operation.

Also, the Cowry technology platform will be used to pay for services on the buses.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

