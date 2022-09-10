22.9 C
Abuja

Lingering strike: FG drags ASUU to Industrial Court

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
ASUU and FG delegation in a meeting
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government has reportedly dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the Industrial Court over the protracted strike by university lecturers.

The dispute between the federal government and ASUU has kept many universities shut for more than seven months.

According to ThisDay newspaper, the Ministry of Trade filed a case on Friday, September 9 before the Industrial Arbitration Court in Abuja.

Hearing on the case, the newspaper reported, would commence on Monday, September 12, 2022.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 to demand numerous things, which include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement.

There have been series of negotiations between the federal government and the ASUU leadership, but without any success.

Attempts to speak with the ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, on the matter failed as he did not answer calls or respond to a text message sent to his phone.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

World News

King Charles III officially proclaimed British’s new monarch

KING Charles III has been officially proclaimed by the Accession Council as Britain's new...
News

NCPWD, Amnesty International to protect rights of PWDs

THE National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and a human rights organisation, Amnesty...
News

‘Japa’: Would you leave Nigeria if given the opportunity?

"Japa" a Yoruba expression which means "to flee" is now widely used among Nigerians...
Crime

Police dislodge bandits, arrest one, recover arms in Zamfara

THE Zamfara Police Command says it has dislodged some bandits in the state, and...
Conflict and Security

Senate President seeks anti-corruption law to stop illicit financial flows funding insecurity in Nigeria

THE President of the Nigerian senate, Ahmed Lawan, has advocated for an anti-corruption law...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKing Charles III officially proclaimed British’s new monarch

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.