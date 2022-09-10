Lingering strike: FG drags ASUU to Industrial Court

THE Federal Government has reportedly dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the Industrial Court over the protracted strike by university lecturers.

The dispute between the federal government and ASUU has kept many universities shut for more than seven months.

According to ThisDay newspaper, the Ministry of Trade filed a case on Friday, September 9 before the Industrial Arbitration Court in Abuja.

Hearing on the case, the newspaper reported, would commence on Monday, September 12, 2022.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 to demand numerous things, which include payment of earned allowances and salaries for lecturers, improved funding and maintenance for tertiary institutions, adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability system (UTAS) for salary payment instead of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the renegotiation of the ASUU FG 2009 agreement.

There have been series of negotiations between the federal government and the ASUU leadership, but without any success.

Attempts to speak with the ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, on the matter failed as he did not answer calls or respond to a text message sent to his phone.