LSA offers collegiate fellowship

THE College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LSA) at the University of Michigan is offering the LSA Collegiate Fellowship.

The program promotes an inclusive scholarly environment, recruiting and retaining exceptional early career scholars and supporting outstanding scholars who are committed to building a diverse intellectual community.

Fellows will devote their time to pursuing their independent research, as well as participate in pedagogical development activities such as the LSA Teaching Academy and classroom teaching or engagement.

Early-career journalism and media scholars interested in teaching and research can apply for a fellowship.

The LSA Collegiate Fellowship provides a starting salary of US$60,000 plus benefits, as well as funds for conference and research expenses, for up to two years.

International applicants must have authorisation to work in the United States.

The application deadline is September 19, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.