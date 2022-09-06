25.2 C
Abuja

LSA offers collegiate fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Chevening Scholarships Applications open for new Africa Media Freedom Fellowship | Chevening
Chevening Scholarships Applications open for new Africa Media Freedom Fellowship | Chevening
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LSA) at the University of Michigan is offering the LSA Collegiate Fellowship.  

The program promotes an inclusive scholarly environment, recruiting and retaining exceptional early career scholars and supporting outstanding scholars who are committed to building a diverse intellectual community. 

Fellows will devote their time to pursuing their independent research, as well as participate in pedagogical development activities such as the LSA Teaching Academy and classroom teaching or engagement. 

Early-career journalism and media scholars interested in teaching and research can apply for a fellowship. 

The LSA Collegiate Fellowship provides a starting salary of US$60,000 plus benefits, as well as funds for conference and research expenses, for up to two years. 

International applicants must have authorisation to work in the United States. 

The application deadline is September 19, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Abba Kyari denies ownership of shopping mall, others, releases account details

THE former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Abba Kyari has denied...
News

2023: We have not changed our position on same-faith ticket – CAN

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said that it has not changed its position...
Education

Strike: Kaduna State University orders lecturers to resume work or face sanctions

THE Kaduna State University has ordered its striking lecturers to resume work or face...
News

Why FG suspended proposed telecom tax – Minister

THE Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said the Federal government suspended...
Featured News

Whistleblowers coalition asks govt to drop charges against journalists

THE Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has accused the Nigerian government...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAbba Kyari denies ownership of shopping mall, others, releases account details

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.