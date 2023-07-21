28.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

Related

OFFICIALS of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) have arrested a man for attempting to steal underground cables at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 21.

According to the statement, three men were spotted digging out the airport underground cables by guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce HQ NADC gate.

The men fled upon sighting the guards, however, one of them, was shot and apprehended by the officials.

The injured suspect, identified as Usman Musa , 28, was taken to General Hospital Oyingbo where he is recieving treatment for his injuries.

“Usman Musa will be properly interrogated after he has stabilised.

“The Authority believes that this incident could be a relevant clue to unraveling the theft of the Runway Lighting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja,” Yakubu-Funtua noted.

On July 12, FAAN confirmed that runway lights at the MMIA were stolen from the airport.

Some Heads of Departments were suspended following the theft based on the directives of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole.

The second runway of the MMIA, Lagos operated without airfield lighting for about 16 years until November 2022.

The runway was shut for three months before it was re-opened in November 2022 for flight services, after the successful installation of the CAT III Airfield ground lighting system.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    This is not the first robbery attempt recorded at the Lagos airport.

    In December 2021, Arik Air complained to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) about an attempted robbery of its taxiing aircraft by unknown men that encroached on the runway.

    Yakubu-Funtua said that investigations had commenced into the theft, and described allegations that FAAN officials were involved in the incident as speculations.

    “Once the investigations are concluded, we will let the public know,” he said.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Business and Economy

    FG, states, LGAs’ allocations rise by 15.4% in June to N907.054bn

    THE Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Thursday, June 20 shared a total sum...
    Featured News

    Bauchi govt sacks six monarchs over partisan politics, misappropriation of funds

    BAUCHI State Government, through the Local Government Service Commission, has dismissed six traditional rulers...
    Media Opportunities

    DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

    THE Deutsche Welle (DW) Akademie is seeking podcasting coaches and trainers for West Africa...
    Judiciary

    EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

    THREE years after the charge was filed, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)...
    Energy and Power

    How communities can recover funds spent on transformer repairs, other equipments

    THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised any community intending to fix issues...

    Most Read

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

    How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

    EXPLAINER: What you need to know about QR code phishing – ‘quishing’

    Rising petrol price: Seven banks to support IPMAN on compressed gas alternative

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    One-chance: FCTA cracks down on illegal parking lots, cab drivers

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    FG, states, LGAs’ allocations rise by 15.4% in June to N907.054bn

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.