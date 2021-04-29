Mbaka makes U-turn, calls for Buhari’s impeachment

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Ejike Mbaka has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in the country.

In a viral video on social media on Wednesday, Mbaka said Buhari had failed Nigeria woefully and therefore should resign now.

He maintained that if Nigeria had been to be a civilised country, Buhari would have either resigned or impeached because of the manner in which he was handling the nation’s security.

Mbaka explained that Nigerians were crying because they did not have a shepherd and Buhari should resign or be impeached.

“Let me tell you, if it is in a civilised country, by now, President Buhari would have resigned with what is happening,” Mbaka said.

“Nigerians are crying because there is no security in the country, the House of Representatives should impeach the president if he doesn’t want to resign.”

Mbaka warned that should lawmakers fail to impeach the president and begin to attack him, something worse than what they could ever imagine ”will happen to the members of the Senate and House of Representatives.”

He emphasised that the nation would not continue like this and prayed to God to change its leaders.

Mbaka also frowned at the activities of herdsmen destroying farmlands of people without any repercussion.

He warned church leaders and Nigerians not to come after him because he supported Buhari earlier.

”A good coach cannot watch his players to be defeated when he has players sitting down on the bench. It is either Buhari resigns by himself or he will be impeached.

”This statement is too mysterious and supernatural. I know many people will begin to fight it, saying did you not pray for Buhari? Did Samuel not anoint Saul? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians supported him because he did well sometime. But now, how can people be dying and the chief security officer of the country will be sitting down without making any comment? Gunmen attacking people everywhere.”

“I pray that the church leadership will understand me as a messenger of God and not begin to attack me because the danger is going to affect the church.

“When gunmen begin to strike inside the church, they will begin to kill one man of God or the other or even members of the church. Who will go to church again? The priests will lose their job, the bishops will lose their jobs. So you better keep quiet or support what I am saying,” Mbaka added.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the 2015 presidential election, Mbaka, an Enugu-based Catholic priest, had thrown his weight behind Buhari, urging his teeming followers to cast their votes for him as the solution to the pervading corruption and insecurity in the country.

In 2018, he made a controversial claim that plans were being hatched to murder President Buhari over his uncompromising stand on corruption. He then urged his followers to desist from speaking evil against the president.

The same year, he also declared, in his new year message, that Buhari would be totally disgraced if he took a shot at the presidency after his first tenure. Buhari did not only participate, but also won.