Mbaka resurfaces hours after apprehension

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Ejike Mbaka has resurfaced hours after his whereabouts were unknown.

There was apprehension and protest by some of his followers after he failed to show up to attend his usual morning prayers on Wednesday.

Mbaka has recently been in the news lately over his recent call on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he failed to resign due to the rising insecurity in the country.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) released a statement to caution him, with a threat to expose and report him to the pope and the Vatican.

The Presidency has attributed Mbaka’s outburst to the refusal of Buhari to give him contracts.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu made this claim in a statement issued last week, disclosing that the clergyman visited the president at the State House with three individuals, demanding contracts from him in exchange for his support for him during the 2015 election. However, the president declined, asking him to follow the normal procedures, Shehu said.

“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” he said.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.”

He noted that it was the discretion of the Presidency that pictures showing evidence of Mbaka’s request should not be made public so that he would not be embarrassed before his teeming followers.

Reacting, Mbaka said the foreign contractors he took to meet the president at the Presidential Villa were people who wanted to resolve the high level of insecurity in the country.