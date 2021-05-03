Mbaka says contractors he took to Buhari could have handled insecurity in Nigeria

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SPIRITUAL Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Ejike Mbaka has said that the three ‘contractors’ he took to meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa were people who wanted to resolve the high level of insecurity in Nigeria.

Mbaka recently called for Buhari’s resignation or impeachment due to the level of insecurity in Nigeria. The Presidency responded, accusing the cleric of being angry because the president refused to give him contracts in return for his support during the 2015 election.

“Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of presidential aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support,” Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said in a statement, adding that the request was not granted “because it did not follow due process.”

You may wish to read

Mbaka demanded contracts but Buhari refused to give him, Presidency claims

APC threatens to expose Mbaka over call for Buhari’s impeachment

Mbaka makes U-turn, calls for Buhari’s impeachment

Reacting to the Presidency’s allegation in a sermon at the Adoration Ground in Enugu on May 2, Mbaka described the claims as ‘laughable,’ noting that no fewer than 23,000 people were receiving monthly salaries from him.

But he explained that the contractors could have addressed the high level of insecurity in the country.

Mbaka said, “I am not here to defend any allegation, but the three men he (presidential spokesman Shehu) mentioned are people that could have handled the nation’s insecurity. This was during Buhari’s first term and these men told them they can help conquer insecurity.

“These men had the platform to end insecurity within one month.

“This was under Abba Kyari. I just handed them over to government. They only asked me to help them reach government and offered to help insecurity, revive the nation’s economy through putting an end to theft of crude oil and providing employment.”

Mbaka added that anyone who criticised Buhari was often blackmailed.

Mbaka was among Buhari’s strongest supporters in the 2015 and 2019 elections when he described the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the country’s messiah. However, in a recent sermon, he said that God was angry with the president over his inability to address high level of insecurity in the country.

He called on Buhari to resign, or be impeached by the National Assembly.

Advertisement