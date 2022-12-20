33.1 C
Metcalf Institute offers workshop on environmental reporting

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Metcalf Institute is accepting applications for the Annual Science Immersion Workshop for Journalists.

The workshop is designed to help Fellows gain new insights, sources and resources to aid their reporting, expand peer networks with journalists from around the globe, and produce accurate and contextualised reporting on globally relevant environmental issues.

The in-person workshop will be held at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island, from June 11, 2023 to June 16, 2023.

The virtual workshop will take place June 21, 23, 28 and 30, 2023.

Journalists from all media who want to improve their skills in environmental reporting can apply for a virtual and in-person workshop.

Participants will receive a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals of research practice, climate science and adaptation measures from researchers and policymakers to break local climate change stories.

Journalists of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 6, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

