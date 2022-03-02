25.1 C
Metcalf Institute offers science immersion workshop for journalists

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Metcalf Institute is accepting applications for the Annual Science Immersion Workshop for Journalists.

The programme aims to help journalists gain insights and tools to break local climate change stories.

The workshop will be offered over two weeks, beginning June 1 to June 3 and June 6 to 10, 2022.

Participants will receive a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals of research practice, climate science and adaptation measures from researchers and policymakers to break local climate change stories.

The 2022 annual workshop will explore flooding, a problem that has become increasingly common in coastal and inland settings.

The Institute will discuss the ways that climate change is affecting the frequency and intensity of flood events, the consequences of flooding, and how communities are adapting.

Climate change is a local story happening in the back yards of all news audiences.

Journalists from all media who want to improve their skills in environmental reporting can apply for a virtual workshop.

The organisers say as a result of participating in the annual science immersion workshop, fellows will be able to identify important climate change stories that are relevant to their news audiences, understand how academic scientists plan, fund, conduct, and publish their research.

They will also be better prepared to understand and communicate scientific uncertainties, translate scientific findings for news audiences and will be able to recognise and understand the interactions between climate change, the environment and society, and how climate change disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income communities.

Journalists of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of the application is March 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

