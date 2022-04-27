- Advertisement -
ERC offers collaborative grants for investigative reporting

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
www.investigative.earth The Environmental Reporting Collective
THE Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) is accepting applications for its Collaborative Investigation Grants. 

The programme is aimed at promoting collaboration. The grants allow journalists from different countries to work together to fill in gaps in each other’s reporting, especially when tracing environmental crimes across borders.

Media outlets, journalists and freelancers are eligible for grants to collaborate on investigative reporting.

Applicants must submit proposals that are investigative and have an environmental focus.  Applications must include at least two journalists or media outlets from two different countries or regions.

Successful applicants will receive US$1,000 to US$3,000 grants.

Funds can be used creatively and there is no travel requirement.

The application deadline is June 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

