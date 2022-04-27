ERC offers collaborative grants for investigative reporting

— 1 min read

THE Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) is accepting applications for its Collaborative Investigation Grants.

The programme is aimed at promoting collaboration. The grants allow journalists from different countries to work together to fill in gaps in each other’s reporting, especially when tracing environmental crimes across borders.

Media outlets, journalists and freelancers are eligible for grants to collaborate on investigative reporting.

READ ALSO:

Six banks rake in N69bn from account maintenance in 2021

Train attack: Six days after, 146 passengers unreachable – NRC

2023: Former Ogun State governor Amosun joins presidential race

- Advertisement -

2023: Ben Ayade joins presidential race

Applicants must submit proposals that are investigative and have an environmental focus. Applications must include at least two journalists or media outlets from two different countries or regions.

Successful applicants will receive US$1,000 to US$3,000 grants.

Funds can be used creatively and there is no travel requirement.

The application deadline is June 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.