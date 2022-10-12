30.1 C
Abuja

GRID-Arendal offers investigative environmental journalism grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Opinio Juris Ecocide: Environmental Crime of Crimes or Ill-Conceived Concept? - Opinio Juris
Smokestacks with pollution
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GRID-Arendal is inviting applications for its investigative journalism projects focused on environmental crime in developing countries.  

GRID-Arendal is a partner of the United Nations Environment Programme and collaborates with other partners on projects that protect the environment, restore ecosystems and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

The topics that will be considered for this year’s projects include illegal wildlife trade and poaching, illegal logging and timber trade, illegal cobalt mining, illegal unreported and unregulated fisheries, plastic waste crimes, and investigations taking place in Polar or mountainous regions. 

Investigative journalists around the world can apply for a grant to investigate environmental crime in developing countries. 

Successful applicants will receive NOK20,000 (US$1,872) for their projects. 

The organiser says, “There is a pressing need to put environmental crime in the spotlight of international attention, and this is where investigative journalism can make a difference.”

The deadline for submission of the application is November 4, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.   

- Advertisement -

 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigeria has highest number of migrants to the UK – Report

NIGERIA has the highest number of migrants to the United Kingdom (UK) in the...
Featured News

Buhari swears in Ariwoola as CJN

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of...
Politics and Governance

2023: Atiku promises to increase power generation by 25000mw

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised to increase...
Health

Cholera kills 233 in 33 states — NCDC

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said 233 deaths have been recorded...
Environment

Flooding: Over 500 dead, 1.4 million affected – FG

THE Nigerian government has said over 500 people have died as a result of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria has highest number of migrants to the UK – Report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.