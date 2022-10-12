GRID-Arendal offers investigative environmental journalism grants

GRID-Arendal is inviting applications for its investigative journalism projects focused on environmental crime in developing countries.

GRID-Arendal is a partner of the United Nations Environment Programme and collaborates with other partners on projects that protect the environment, restore ecosystems and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The topics that will be considered for this year’s projects include illegal wildlife trade and poaching, illegal logging and timber trade, illegal cobalt mining, illegal unreported and unregulated fisheries, plastic waste crimes, and investigations taking place in Polar or mountainous regions.

Investigative journalists around the world can apply for a grant to investigate environmental crime in developing countries.

Successful applicants will receive NOK20,000 (US$1,872) for their projects.

The organiser says, “There is a pressing need to put environmental crime in the spotlight of international attention, and this is where investigative journalism can make a difference.”

The deadline for submission of the application is November 4, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

