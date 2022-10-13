25.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest man for beating wife to death in Ogun

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
The suspect
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A 51-year-old man, Oluranti Badejo, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Folasade, to death.

The incident occurred at Orimerunmu, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional police headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

According to him, the deceased’s sister told the police that the husband beat Folasade to death over a minor disagreement.

Oyeyemi said the DPO Mowe Police Division, Folake Afeniforo, quickly dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“The lifeless body of the victim was there and then evacuated to the mortuary in Sagamu for post mortem examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of a minor disagreement,” he said.

“Having realised that he has killed his wife, the suspect used hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look as if she was electrocuted. But unfortunately for him, their eight-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing.

- Advertisement -

“It was the daughter who testified seeing her father strangulating her deceased mother,” Oyeyemi added.

The police spokesman added that the suspect has been taken to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Police detain journalist, brother in Kwara

THE Kwara State Police Command detained a journalist, Dare Akogun, and his brother Rasheed,...
Judiciary

Appeal Court frees Nnamdi Kanu, strikes out FG’s charge

THE Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has discharged and acquitted the leader...
Crime

Maitama killing: Police arrest one, recover stolen vehicle

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested one suspect over a murder...
Oil and Gas

Nothing has changed in NNPC other than adding ‘L’ for Limited – El-Rufai

DESPITE the partial privatisation that transformed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to Nigerian...
Manufacturing

Protests in Kogi over Obajana Cement Plant as FG intervenes

SOME youths on Wednesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, staged a protest over...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleProtests in Kogi over Obajana Cement Plant as FG intervenes
Next articleNothing has changed in NNPC other than adding ‘L’ for Limited – El-Rufai

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.