Police arrest man for beating wife to death in Ogun

A 51-year-old man, Oluranti Badejo, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Folasade, to death.

The incident occurred at Orimerunmu, Mowe, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional police headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

According to him, the deceased’s sister told the police that the husband beat Folasade to death over a minor disagreement.

Oyeyemi said the DPO Mowe Police Division, Folake Afeniforo, quickly dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“The lifeless body of the victim was there and then evacuated to the mortuary in Sagamu for post mortem examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of a minor disagreement,” he said.

“Having realised that he has killed his wife, the suspect used hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look as if she was electrocuted. But unfortunately for him, their eight-year-old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing.

- Advertisement -

“It was the daughter who testified seeing her father strangulating her deceased mother,” Oyeyemi added.

The police spokesman added that the suspect has been taken to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.