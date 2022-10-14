National Press Foundation offers online workshop on coverage of rare diseases

THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is hosting the 2022 Covering Rare Diseases Workshop. The online workshop will be held from October 17, 2022, to October 19, 2022.

Journalists will participate in a program that consists of online briefings and question-and-answer sessions from top world experts in rare diseases, diagnostics, targeted testing and drug development, as well as from leaders of patient advocacy groups and journalists who have been covering the issues.

Journalists interested in covering rare diseases can attend an online workshop.

The program is free, on the record, and open to journalists from around the world.

The organiser says, ”The plight of persons living with a rare disease is a critical unmet need of patients in healthcare.

“The statistics are concerning; there are 7000 rare diseases in the world that affect 350 million people.”

Three-quarters of persons living with a rare disease are children and only half of patients receive an accurate diagnosis.

- Advertisement -

Registration is ongoing. Interested applicants can apply here.