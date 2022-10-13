Unknown gunmen abduct police officer in Kwara

By Dare Akogun

UNKNOWN gunmen have kidnapped an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdulmumini Yusuf, attached to the Kwara State Police Command, in Ilorin.

It was gathered that the police officer, popularly called ‘Emirate No1’, was serving at the Area Command in Ilorin.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Tuesday night while the ASP was about to enter his house in the Ogidi area of the state capital after the close of work.

A local security man in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiyu, said that the development had thrown the community into fear and apprehension.

“Nobody is safe when a police officer can be brazenly kidnapped,” he said.

Also speaking on the incident, the Kwara State secretary of the community Policing Advisory Committee, Shola Muse, said the level of insecurity in the state is getting worse.

He called on the security agencies to improve crime prevention and control.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police is working tirelessly towards rescuing the abducted officer even as the motive of the abduction is still sketchy.

Okasanmi said the incident has not diminished the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property of the citizens.