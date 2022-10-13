22.1 C
Abuja

Unknown gunmen abduct police officer in Kwara

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Editorial
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Kwara State Governor-AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

By Dare Akogun

UNKNOWN gunmen have kidnapped an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdulmumini Yusuf, attached to the Kwara State Police Command, in Ilorin.

It was gathered that the police officer, popularly called ‘Emirate No1’, was serving at the Area Command in Ilorin.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Tuesday night while the ASP was about to enter his house in the Ogidi area of the state capital after the close of work.

A local security man in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiyu, said that the development had thrown the community into fear and apprehension.

“Nobody is safe when a police officer can be brazenly kidnapped,” he said.

Also speaking on the incident, the Kwara State secretary of the community Policing Advisory Committee, Shola Muse, said the level of insecurity in the state is getting worse.

- Advertisement -

He called on the security agencies to improve crime prevention and control.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the police is working tirelessly towards rescuing the abducted officer even as the motive of the abduction is still sketchy.

Okasanmi said the incident has not diminished the resolve of the Command to protect lives and property of the citizens.

Author profile
Editorial
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

INSIDE STORY: Inadequate staffing, security concerns threaten FG’s healthcare intervention in Ogun

By James Ojo Across several communities in Ogun state, the federal government’s Basic Health Care...
News

Police arrest bandits, informants, recover arms in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has paraded suspected bandits and their informants following arrests...
Education

Insecurity: 30 schools remain shut in Zamfara one year after

THE Zamfara State government has opened 45 of the 75 schools it shut in...
Tech and Innovation

TikTok makes 70% profit from livestreams of Syrian refugee families begging

MANY displaced families in Syrian refugee camps are begging on TikTok livestream broadcasts but...
Political Parties

Ex-police AIG chairs Obi’s 1,234-member presidential campaign council

A FORMER Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Muhammadu Zarewa has been named chairman...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleINSIDE STORY: Inadequate staffing, security concerns threaten FG’s healthcare intervention in Ogun

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.