Kwara police intercept, return home 200 “Almajiri” youths

By Lukman ABOLADE
Nigerian police. Photo: TVC.

THE  Kwara State Police Command on Saturday intercepted and returned 200 suspected Almajiri youths traveling to the state.

According to a press statement signed by the police spokesperson in Kwara state, Okesanmi Ajayi, the 200 youths traveled in a lorry with registration number Kaduna MKA 54 XL.

He stated said the lorry was intercepted at Kanbi/Oloru axis of Bode Sadu-Okoolowo express way in Kwara state following an intelligence report.

The driver of the lorry, Shehu Hashim from Manigi in Niger State, told the police they were traveling from Funtua in Kaduna State.

Ajayi noted that upon the instruction of the State Police Commissioner, Kayode Egbetokun, the 200 suspected Almajiri youths and lorry were escorted by armed policemen to the state boundary of Kwara and Niger states.

The statement further appealed to residents of border communities in Kwara to cooperate by providing information on illegal movements of people and vehicles.

Lukman Abolade is a reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

