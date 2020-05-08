NAFDAC obtains approval to assess herbal mixture as possible COVID-19 treatment

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has given approval to National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out necessary procedures for the assessment of a plant-based cough mixture as a possible treatment for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The directive was sent to NAFDAC DG, Mojisola Adeyeye, through a memo from the Ministry of Health with REF no. TCAM/077/I/6.

Also confirming the development is the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad on his official Twitter page, on Friday.

This is coming as a follow up on The ICIR’s report on the Federal Ministry of Health plans to unveil a herbal formulation for the treatment of cough associated with COVID-19 and respiratory infections.

It also came amid growing calls to the government to consider local herbal mixture alternative as a possible cure to COVID-19 since there has been no vaccine yet to fight the virus.

Nigeria is not the first country to consider herbal medicine as an alternative treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Last Month, the Madagascan president, Andry Rajoelina, launched a herbal remedy that he said could prevent and cure patients infected with the virus. Countries like Tanzania, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, and the Republic of Congo have indicated interest in the herbal remedy.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has said it did not recommend “self-medication with any medicines as a prevention or cure for COVID-19”.

There are “no short-cuts” to finding effective medication to fight COVID-19, WHO has said.