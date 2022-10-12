27.1 C
Abuja

Ex-police AIG chairs Obi’s 1,234-member presidential campaign council

Vincent Ufuoma
file Photo: Peter Obi
A FORMER Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Muhammadu Zarewa has been named chairman of the Labour Party (LP) presidential council.

LP national secretary Clement Ojukwu disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Zarewa would lead about 1,234 members of the council to victory in next year’s presidential election.

The party chairman Julius Abure would serve as the chairman of the advisory council of the campaign, while Doyin Okupe would be the director-general of the campaign council. Oseluka Obazee is to serve as the general manager of the council.

Speaking at the press briefing, Okupe said the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi has 15 million verified votes ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to him, “The records show that there are more new voters than old voters; therefore, the pool of new voters, with the power of a tsunami, would destroy the structures of the expired ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Okupe maintained that Obi remains the candidate to beat in the 2023 elections.

Several online polls have projected the Anambra former governor as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

In two of the polls, Obi has a lead of more than 15 percentage points over Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Analysts believe that if Obi could keep energising young, urban voters across the country’s main divides of religion, geography and ethnicity, he may well redraw Nigeria’s electoral map.

