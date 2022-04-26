2023: Ben Ayade joins presidential race

— 1 min read

CROSS River State governor Ben Ayade has declared his intention to run for president in the 2023 general elections under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ayade announced his intention shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said he has Buhari’s permission to contest the election, adding that he will consult widely with leaders of the party from the South-South region.

If elected president, the governor said his administration would concentrate on power, security and the economic challenges confronting the country.

However, he said he would not hesitate to align with any candidate of Buhari’s choice, so as to consolidate on the achievements of the APC.

The governor has joined the growing list of aspirants who are set to contest the presidential primary election slated for next month.

Major presidential contenders in the APC include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Tranportation Rotimi Amaechi, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, businessman Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige.