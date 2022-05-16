21.1 C
Abuja

2023: Minister of State for Petroleum withdraws from presidential race

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MINISTER of State for Petroleum Timipre Silva has withdrawn from the presidential race.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sylva’s withdrawal was disclosed by a source in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Media Horatius Egua also, reportedly, confirmed the development.

A Northern Solidarity Group had on May 9 presented the N100 million APC expression of interest and nomination forms to the minister to enable him contest the party’s 2023 presidential primaries.

The ICIR had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari directed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections to quit his cabinet on or before May 16.

A valedictory session was held for ministers who were seeking elective positions on May 13.

However, a few hours after the valedictory session, the minister of labour and employment Chris Ngige said he had withdrawn from the presidential race and would remain in office as minister.

- Advertisement -

There were also reports that the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and the Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele also withdrew from the 2023 elections.

The minister of women affairs Pauline Tallen, who had earlier purchased the APC form to contest the Plateau South Senatorial election also withdrew from the race on Monday.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Aviation fuel crisis: Airline cancels flight, as AON again threatens strike

- Aviation fuel price may rise - NNPC, MOMAN - Airlines fail to confirm if...
Elections

2023: My experiences under Buhari has placed me ahead of others – Osibanjo

By Dare Akogun VICE President Yemi Osibanjo has said that his experience under President Muhammadu...
News

TCN restores Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene vandalised line that triggered April grid collapse

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has energized the Odukpani–Ikot Ekpene 330kV Double Circuit...
Crime

Deborah: Two suspected killers arraigned, remanded in prison custody

TWO suspects were on Monday arraigned in court for allegedly participating in the killing...
Education

Varsity students protest lingering ASUU strike in Ogun, Oyo

University students in Oyo and Ogun states on Monday staged protests against the lingering...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAviation fuel crisis: Airline cancels flight, as AON again threatens strike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.