Mixed reactions as court orders 6 banks to release Sowore’s account details to IGP

MIXED reactions have trailed Federal High order directing six banks to release human rights activist Omoyele Sowore’s account records and transaction details to the Inspector-General of Police, covering January 2024 to August 2025.

The ICIR reports that the judge, Emeka Nwite, on Tuesday in Abuja, granted the order following an ex parte motion by the IGP’s lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, who said that Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, was being investigated for alleged terrorism financing, money laundering, and fraud.

“He is being investigated for terrorism financing, money laundering, and fraudulent activities. That the complainant has commenced an investigation into the activities of the 1st respondent. That the accounts for which the statements are sought are those being used by the 1st respondent for terrorism financing and money laundering,” the motion read in five grounds of argument.

Madaki said at least 26 bank accounts linked to Sowore were under investigation, including those of Sahara Reporters Media Foundation and the African Action Congress.

In the ex parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1757/2025, the IGP named Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Foundation as the 1st and 2nd defendants, while United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Opay Digital Services Ltd, Moniepoint, and Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd were listed as the 3rd to 8th defendants.

“An order directing the following banks: UBA Plc, GTB Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Opay Digital Services Ltd, Moniepoint, and Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd to furnish the applicant, through the office of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, with the account opening package/mandate card and certified true copies of statements of account reflecting transfers and account numbers of both inflows and outflows from January 2024 to date,” the motion read.

Madaki insisted that granting the request was crucial to support police investigations and that denying it would hinder the process.

Reacting on X, some users condemned the IGP’s action, while others saw it as a welcome development.

OyinAtiBode opined that Sowore could be stubborn but would not be involved in terrorism, insisting that Nigeria was drowning in insecurity, but police prioritised hunting critics.

Patrick Daniels wrote “If there’s anyone to be prosecuted for terrorism, it should be the IGP not Sowore.”

Gbengulo noted, “The same IGP should name sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria and should stop using state resources to shield them.”

Similarly, Olusegun said “After he revealed the recent fraudulent promotion…”

Mr Tims also said “It’s important to consider the legal implications of requesting sensitive information such as @YeleSowore’s’s bank statement, especially given that @IGP does not have the authority to access these details.”

Users like Teejay 2 believe the directive is an excellent move.

Similarly, Naija Pinkin said “Those sponsoring Sowore to destabilise Nigeria should be exposed.”

Tunji Jide said “If they found Sowore culpable, he’s finished.”

Son of God noted “Sowore, you allowed yourself to be used by outsiders to destabilise your country. Enemies within plenty for this country working against her.”

The ICIR reported last week that Sowore, accused the Nigeria Police Force, of orchestrating a fresh plot to intimidate him and muzzle the operations of his media platform, Sahara Reporters.

He said he was once again summoned by the IGP Monitoring Unit to question him over Sahara Reporters Media Foundation and Sahara Reporters Ltd., after obtaining documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

This invitation came just days after Sowore regained freedom on August 8, 2025, following nearly three days in police custody.

The ICIR reported that his detention was based on two petitions, one alleging forgery of a police document and another accusing him of criminal defamation of a senior female officer.

Sowore described that arrest as “unjust, unwarranted and unlawful.”

During his detention, he accused police operatives, including the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit in Abuja, Akin Fakorede, a Commissioner of Police, of assaulting him and breaking his hand, while the police insisted they were merely following due process and didn’t assault the activist.