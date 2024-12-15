Mojeed, Shekarau re-elected, president, secretary of IPI Nigeria

THE Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Media Trust Group, Ahmed Shekarau, have been re-elected President and Secretary of the Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI), respectively.

Mojeed, Shekarau, and four other officials who were elected unopposed and sworn in on Thursday, December 12, will direct the affairs of the Nigerian affiliate of the global media body for the next three years.

In a statement issued by a member of the global executive board of the IPI, Raheem Adedoyin, other new executive committee members include Fidelis Mbah of Al Jazeera Television as deputy president, Rafatu Salami of Voice of Nigeria as treasurer, Yomi Adeboye of Herald Newspaper as assistant secretary, and Tobi Soniyi of Arise News as legal adviser.

In his inaugural speech, the newly reelected president, Mojeed, promised an inclusive administration and sought the support of members to achieve the organisation’s goals of enhancing the Nigerian media environment.

The election was preceded by the organisation’s annual general meeting (AGM), where the Mojeed-led executives presented their three-year report and updated members on the organisation’s financial state. The AGM also saw the amendment of some sections of the group’s constitution.

A highlight of the event was the attendance of former Ogun state governor Segun Osoba, who commended IPI Nigeria members for their commitment to press freedom and independent journalism. He also praised the group’s leadership for a successful conference.

Apart from Osoba, some other prominent journalists who attended the AGM include a former editor-in-chief of Tribune Newspapers (who chaired the forum), Folu Olamiti; former presidential spokesperson and ex-president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Garba Shehu; chairman of the Editorial Board of the Herald and member of the global board of the IPI, Adedoyin; chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Oluwafisan Bankale; and the executive director of the organisation, Dayo Aiyetan.

Notable dignitaries in attendance at the congress included Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, a professor from the University of Lagos; Kunle Babs of Feature Story News; and Danlami Nmodu, publisher of Newsdiary Online.

Other prominent figures present were Fabian Benjamin, editor-in-chief of JAMB Bulletin; Sule Yau Sule of Bayero University, Kano; and Dotun Oladipo, publisher of The Eagle Online.

Former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode, was also in attendance, along with Ochiaka Ugwu, an editor with Peoples Daily; Ken Ugbechie, publisher of Political Economist; and Lawal Sabo Ibrahim, former managing director of The Triumph newspapers.

Mohammed Danjuma, publisher of Katsina Times; Christopher Isiguzo, former president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists; Lanre Arogundade, executive director of the International Press Centre; Zainab Suleiman Okino, chair of the editorial board of Blueprint Newspapers; and Hameed Bello, chief operating officer of Peoples Daily newspapers, were also present.

IPI Nigeria recently hosted a well-attended conference in Abuja, focusing on “Democracy, Media Freedom, and the Imperative of Protecting the Nigerian Civic Space.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, chaired the opening session and asserted that press freedom exists in Nigeria.

However, Tony Iredia, who delivered the keynote address, strongly disagreed, arguing that press freedom is nonexistent in Nigeria.

Other notable presentations included Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi’s discussion on the relationship between the Nigerian media and security agencies and EFCC chair, Ola Olukoyede’s talk on partnering with anti-corruption agencies.

Former Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed also spoke on reducing tension between the government and media.

The three-part event concluded with a dinner for members, partners, and supporters.

As a global network of media executives and journalists, the IPI has consistently advocated for journalists’ rights and media freedom worldwide since its establishment in 1950.