MTN blames users’ digital habits for rapid data depletion

MTN Nigeria has denied allegations that it manipulates or secretly depletes customers’ data, attributing most complaints about disappearing data bundles to changing digital consumption habits and background activities on smartphones.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the telecom giant made the clarification during a public engagement tagged “Data on Trial” held in Lagos, where company executives, regulators, auditors, media professionals, and digital content creators examined how mobile data is consumed and billed.

The event comes amid growing frustration among Nigerian subscribers who have repeatedly complained that mobile data bundles expire faster than before, despite purchasing larger plans.

For years, telecom operators have faced accusations from consumers who claim their data subscriptions disappear within days or even hours of purchase. The complaints have become more pronounced following 2025 tariff adjustments approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which increased the cost of voice calls, SMS and data services.

Speaking at the event, MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said the company organised the session to subject its data billing processes to public scrutiny and provide evidence to address customers’ concerns.

“For some time, discussions have centred on data consumption. Today, consumers are the judges. Our responsibility is to provide facts and transparency,” he said.

According to Toriola, many complaints stem from the increasing amount of data consumed by modern digital services such as video streaming platforms, cloud storage, software updates, artificial intelligence applications, and background activities running on smartphones.

He said many users were unaware of how much data applications consumed even when they were not actively using them.

“We are not asking customers to trust us blindly. We want them to see the evidence and understand exactly how data is consumed,” he said.

The telecommunication company further announced that its Data Analyser Portal, which allows subscribers to track data usage, had undergone an independent audit by KPMG and review by the NCC.

The company also disclosed plans to integrate the portal into the MyMTN App before the end of June to enable customers monitor their data consumption more easily.

Toriola also dismissed calls for unlimited mobile data plans, arguing that no mobile network operator could sustainably offer unrestricted high-speed internet because network capacity must be shared among millions of subscribers.

He said telecom operators were also battling infrastructure challenges, including vandalism of telecom facilities, fibre cuts, and persistent power supply problems that affect service delivery.

The MTN boss noted that the company had increased investments in network expansion and maintenance following the recent tariff review, which operators argued was necessary to keep the telecommunications industry financially viable.

On his part, Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, Yahaya Ibrahim, said the quality of online content had significantly improved in recent years, leading to higher data consumption.

He explained that applications such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook automatically preload videos and other content, often consuming data without users noticing.

According to him, automatic software updates, cloud backups, and synchronisation features on smartphones also contribute to rapid data usage.

Ibrahim rejected claims that telecom operators intentionally deplete customer data, describing the perception as a misunderstanding of how modern internet services operate.

He said MTN’s monitoring systems enable the company to identify which applications consume the highest amount of data whenever subscribers lodge complaints.

The ICIR reports that data depletion has remained one of the most contentious issues in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, with consumer repeatedly calling on the NCC to investigate complaints from subscribers who believe their data is exhausted faster than expected.

In previous months, the NCC directed operators to improve transparency in data usage reporting and encouraged subscribers to utilise available tools for monitoring consumption.

In April 2026, activist Omoyele Sowore accused MTN of poor service delivery, unexplained data depletion and a lack of accountability to subscribers. He argued that many Nigerians were paying more for services that did not meet expectations.

The agitation escalated in May when Sowore led dozens of protesters to MTN’s headquarters in Abuja under the banner “Occupy MTN.” The demonstrators accused telecom operators of exploitative pricing, rapid data depletion, poor network quality and high internet costs, while demanding more affordable data plans and improved service delivery.

Protesters also criticised the NCC, alleging inadequate consumer protection.