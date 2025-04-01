back to top

MTN opens applications for 2025 Media Innovation Programme

Media Opportunities
MTN Nigeria, in partnership with the Pan-Atlantic University, has launched applications for the 2025 Media Innovation Programme (MIP). 

The six-week, fully funded fellowship aims to equip Nigerian media practitioners and content creators with skills in media innovation and telecommunications.

The fourth cohort of the MTN Nigeria programme is set to run from May 19 to October 24, 2025, featuring 20 selected Nigerian journalists from various media organisations.


     

     

    The programme offers classroom sessions, a study trip to South Africa, and industry visits.

    Applicants must be Nigerian media professionals with a valid international passport.

    Applications close on April 7, 2025

    Interested candidates can apply here

