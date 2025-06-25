MultiChoice cuts DStv decoder price to N10,000 to regain customers

MULTICHOICE Nigeria has slashed the price of its DStv decoder to N10,000 from N20,000 to regain subscribers.

The company announced the 50 per cent reduction in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 24, by its chief executive officer, John Ugbe.

It cited the economic hardship Nigerians face as the reason for the price reduction.

It further stated that the move aimed to attract more customers and curb declining subscriptions, even as the offer was a way of rewarding customers’ loyalty.

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day. The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans.

“By repositioning itself as a platform for daily value, DStv aims to encourage content discovery across a wider array of genres, including movies, drama, kids’ programming, and news,” the company stated.

The ICIR reports that the reduction in the DStv decoder price comes after the company had reportedly lost about 1.4 million subscribers between March 2023 and March 2025.

The company is also offering a promotion that gives subscribers a free upgrade to the next DStv package tier when they pay for their current plan in full between June 16 and July 31, 2025.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

According to Multichoice, the price slash and the free upgrade initiative are a response “to the noticeable economic impact on the everyday lives of Nigerians.”

MultiChoice Nigeria had increased its DStv and GOtv bouquet prices three times within 12 months.

In April 2023, it increased its subscription prices, followed by another hike in November 2023, and also in April 2024 that took effect on May 1, The ICIR reported.

At the time, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had summoned MultiChoice Nigeria over the increases in its subscription packages.