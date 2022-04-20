36.1 C
Abuja

NAF sets up panel to probe crash of training aircraft

Bankole Abe
THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has set up a panel to probe the crash of its training aircraft on Tuesday.

Two pilots, Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Elijah Haruna Karatu died in the accident which occured in Kaduna on Tuesday evening

The ICIR reported that Alkali’s family confirmed his death in the plane crash.

A statement released on Wednesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information Edward Gabkwet said the Chief of Air Staff Oladayo Amao promised to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to the statement, Amao gave the assurance when he visited Kaduna to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of the two pilots that died in the plane crash.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred yesterday, April 19, 2022, at NAF Base, Kaduna.

“Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash yesterday to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

“While at Kaduna earlier today, he assured the officers, airmen, and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert similar occurrence in the future.

“He also reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements,” the statement said.

The Chief of Air Staff noted that the plane crash was a tragic reminder of the dangerous nature of the military flying profession and the risks NAF pilots continually take to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

