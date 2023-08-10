24.2 C
NASS seeks to address country’s football challenges, summons NFF

Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

IN a bid to address the challenges bedevilling football administration in Nigeria, the National Assembly has summoned the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to the house.

Before the kick-off ongoing FIFA World Cup in Australia, the country’s apex football administration has been embroiled in the challenge bordering on unpaid bonuses for Nigeria’s senior women’s football team Super Falcons.

After the exit of the Super Falcons from the world cup – losing to England on a penalty shoot-out –  the International Federation of Professional Footballers, FIFPRO said they are working to ensure players get their bonuses.

In response, the NFF, in a statement released on Tuesday, described FIFPRO extended hands to support the Super Falcons get their payment “as nothing more than a storm in a team cup.”

The NFF, in the statement, said it would clear the backlog of unpaid bonuses from the friendly, qualifying matches and appearance fees at the world cup.

“The nation’s football-governing body stated that it has no issues with the players; it had assured them before the World Cup that they would be paid a couple of friendly matches and qualifying matches for which they were being owed appearance fees and bonuses respectively. It pledged to pay the money once the World Cup money is paid,” the statement reads partly.

However, in an attempt to resolve the issues facing the NFF administration, the Chairman House Committee on Sports, Ekene Adams Abubakar, invited the leadership of NFF to appear before the House Committee on Sports on Thursday.

Adams described the meeting with the NFF leadership as a peace parley.

    “Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been invited to appear before the House Committee on Sports on a peace parley.

    “Considering the need for mutual co-operation, unity, peace and a sense of belonging. I wish to humbly request your presence at this crucial meeting to align with the Nigerian Football Federation in order to find common ground to achieve a renewed policy direction for the Nigeria Football Federation anchored on peace and unity.

    “I implore you to come on bound as we embark on this journey to reposition the Nigeria Football Federation as an epitome of peace and excellence to Nigeria and the African continent. The committee will be profoundly honoured by your esteemed presence at the meeting.” the statement released by the media aide to the Committee To Chairman of the House Committee On Sports read.

    The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday,  August 15, 2023 by 11:00 am, at Suite 2.31. House of Representatives Wing, National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

