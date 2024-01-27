NCAA suspends mattini airline’s licence after Ibadan airport mishap

THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the license of Mattini Airline Services Limited, the private jet operator involved in the runway overshoot incident at Ibadan airport on Friday.

The ICIR reported that a private jet conveying ten persons overshot the runway at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Friday, January 26.

The jet skidded into the nearby bush during an attempt to land at the airport.

Reacting to the development, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA, Michael Achimugu, in a statement via NCAA’s X handle on Saturday, cited Sec 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022 as the basis for the license suspension, emphasizing that this move is in line with ensuring safety and global best practices.

He further revealed that the NCAA has initiated a comprehensive safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria to reinforce aviation standards.

The statement reads in part: “NCAA is aware of the runway excursion involving a Challenger CL 601 aircraft, operated by Mattini Airline Services Limited, with registration marks N580KR at Ibadan Airport on 26th January 2024.

“Martini Airline Services Limited holds a valid Permit for Non-Commercial Flight, PNCF. In line with statutory provisions, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has launched an investigation into the occurrence.”

He added that the NSIB is conducting the safety investigation, while the NCAA has initiated an economic inquiry into the operation of the aircraft, such as the terms and conditions of the PNCF as detailed in its Annexure.

Recall that on November 3, less than three months ago, an aircraft conveying the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu crash-landed while descending at the Ibadan airport.

No fatalities were recorded as a result, and a preliminary report by the Federal Government indicted Flints Aero in the incident.

The report stated that Flint’s Aero violated its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by conducting a commercial trip, as the aircraft was not meant to be used to convey passengers.

In August, the NSIB commenced an investigation into an aircraft crash in Lagos State during a test flight.

Two passengers aboard the aircraft during the crash had sustained injuries, though there had been no fatalities at the time of the incident.