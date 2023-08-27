NDLEA arrests South African with methamphetamine consignment at Abuja airport

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 29-year-old South African, Erasmus Jean–Pierre, for trying to export 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja.

According to the NDLEA, the drugs were concealed in his luggage to the Middle East through the NAIA Abuja on Wednesday, August 23. on Sunday, August 27, by

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, confirmed this development in a statement issued on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The Agency said the suspect was intercepted by its operatives during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 404 from Abuja to the Middle East via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“A thorough search of his luggage led to the discovery of the whitish powdery illicit substance factory packed in different parts of the bag.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect arrived Lagos through Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday 19th August, came to Abuja on Tuesday 22nd August, and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday 23rd August before heading to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria,” the statement said.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Methamphetamine impacts the central nervous system and is a potent, highly addictive stimulant. It appears as a white, flavourless, bitter-tasting powder that dissolves readily in water or alcohol.

Meanwhile, NDLEA said officers in Gombe state on patrol along Darazo road on Monday, August 21, recovered an abandoned Volkswagen Sharon vehicle marked GME 76 XD containing 373,420 pills of opioids, including tramadol and diazepam.

In the same vein, operatives of the anti-narcotics Agency in Ogun state on Wednesday, August 23,raided the home of a drug dealer, Ifeanyi Orji, in the Ibafo area of the state, where 81,000 tablets of tramadol 225mg weighing 32.4kgs were recovered.

In Adamawa state, NDLEA operatives on Tuesday, August 22 recovered 60,000 tramadol pills from a suspect, Ibrahim Abba, 25, who was travelling in a commercial Toyota Starlet car from Kalaa village to Mubi.