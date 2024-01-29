NDLEA declares ex-beauty queen wanted

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared an ex-beauty queen, Aderinoye Queen Christmas wanted after she fled her residence in Lagos during a raid.

In a statement signed by the agency’s director of media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, January 28, NDLEA operatives had raided her apartment at Oral Estate, Lekki, on Wednesday, January 24, following credible intelligence that deals in illicit substances.

Aderinoye was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of the Queen Christmas Foundation. According to Babafemi, the agency had recovered different illicit drugs and other related items from her house.

“Recovered from her home during the search, witnessed by estate officials, were 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drug packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame, among others”, the statement read in parts.

In a similar vein, the NDLEA had arrested a Brazil returnee, Udechukwu Ekene Theophilus, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja, Lagos, for ingesting 60 large wraps of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, January 21 during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport.

Initially, he had refused to undergo a body scan, raising health concerns in a desperate bid to evade arrest. However, when offered other options, he agreed to be placed on excretion observation.

Babafemi stated that, shortly after he was ushered into the NDLEA observatory, he excreted the first set of cocaine pellets, after which he expelled a total of 60 wraps of the class. A drug weighing 1.279 kilograms in five excretions.

In the statement, Babafemi also asserted that “Udechukwu claimed he ingested the consignment in Brazil and was to discharge everything at the airport in Addis Ababa but could only excrete 15 pellets, which he handed over to another member of his syndicate before his connecting flight to Nigeria was called.”

In January alone, the agency handled several cases of drug trafficking in various states across the country, including Kano, Yobe, Plateau, and Lagos, among others.