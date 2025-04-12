NDLEA destroys 1.6m Kg of illicit drugs seized in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has destroyed 1.6 million kilograms of various illicit drugs seized in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States

The drug regulatory agency said this remains the largest single batch of drug seizures ever burned in the agency’s history.

This was contained in a statement released on Saturday, April 12, by spokesperson Femi Babafemi.

The public destruction took place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at a secluded site in Ipara along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State. The event was witnessed by representatives from government bodies, traditional institutions, religious leaders, security agencies, international partners, NGOs, and community heads, among others.

Among the destroyed substances were 123 kilograms of cocaine, 46.8 kilograms of heroin, 1.4 million kilograms of cannabis, 148,000 kilograms of codeine syrup, 3,244.26 kilograms of tramadol, 1,544 kilograms of skuchies, and 111 kilograms of methamphetamine, among others.

Speaking at the event, the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, stated that the destruction exercise reflects the agency’s unwavering dedication to combating drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“The sheer volume of seizures, which totals approximately 1.6 million kilograms, serves as a reminder of the grave danger these substances pose to public health until they are completely and irreversibly destroyed.

“The NDLEA operates under a clear mandate to reduce these narcotics to rubble. At all times, we discharge this duty with the utmost seriousness and diligence”, he stated.

He warned individuals engaged in drug trafficking, stressing that the era of impunity is over and there will be no hiding place for offenders in Nigeria.

“To those still involved in the illicit drug trade, we will continue to remind them that the times have changed at the NDLEA; we are fully determined to achieve our goal of bringing all lawbreakers to justice,” he warned.

Represented by the Agency’s Director of Assets and Financial Investigation (DAFI), Ibrahim Abdul, Marwa explained the reason behind the public destruction of the seized drugs was to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the event, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Olusola Subair, praised the NDLEA for its dedication, professionalism, and ongoing efforts in preventing illicit drugs from reaching communities. He acknowledged the agency’s vital role in saving lives, strengthening society, and enforcing the law, affirming the state’s continued support in the fight against drug-related crimes.

Abiodun highlighted drug abuse as a major social, economic, and public health issue, while stressing the need for prevention through education, counseling, and youth empowerment, as well as improved rehabilitation and support for those struggling with addiction.