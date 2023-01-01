New Year Message: Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso canvass votes, Tinubu harps on peace

LEADING presidential candidates for the 2023 election have welcomed Nigerians into the election year.

In New Year messages published on their Facebook pages, the politicians felicitated Nigerians. They also prayed for a better Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP) flagbearer Peter Obi called on Nigerians to unite in the journey of salvaging the nation from corruption, insecurity and unproductivity.

He said the new year would determine the direction the nation heads.

“This nation cannot continue in its all-round retrogressive movement in the coming years, as that will result in its total collapse.

“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy.”

The former Anambra State governor said the power was in the citizens’ hands to take back their nation and make it work through their choices at the polls.

He urged the citizens to hold him accountable to his words, adding that his commitment to securing the country, unifying it and moving it from consumption to production remained unchanged.

“I call on Nigerians to hold me accountable to my promises for a better nation when I am elected. I have made a pact with Nigerians, and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise.

“I wish Nigerians a very productive 2023 and urge everyone to remain law-abiding while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.”

In his message, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar said he was inspired by the need to provide leadership that would propel the nation to greater heights to overcome its challenges.

The former Vice President expressed his willingness to “recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria”.

“I thank God for His infinite mercies, and I congratulate all Nigerians for surviving the harrowing experience imposed on our people for over seven years. Do not despair. Hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again,” he added.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso felicitated the citizens for witnessing the new year.

In a video, he said the previous year brought many challenges to Nigerians, including insecurity, economic hardship and poor infrastructure.

He prayed that the new year would be better than the past years.

While appealing for votes, he urged Nigerians to support all the stakeholders in the forthcoming election.

The former Kano State governor also called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) harped on the imperative of peace in making Nigeria great.

“Last year, I identified, as one of our major problems, a lack of peace and an absence of unity. In this new year, let us set aside discord and put away our differences. Let us, instead, chart a course of progress and development for our great nation through constructive discourse and the intellectual exchange of ideas.

“As we go into 2023, let us remember at all times to live in peace. Let us look beyond ethnic, tribal and religious differences and remember that we are one people, united under one flag.”

While wishing Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year, the former Lagos State governor urged all to unite and work for the country’s best destiny.

The presidential and National Assembly polls will hold on February 25.

The presidential election winner takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari, who leaves office on May 29 after serving his constitutionally-permissible two terms of four years apiece.

Buhari was elected President in 2015 after defeating the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in a historic and unprecedented manner. Buhari was re-elected for another and final four-year term in 2019.

The ICIR reported the President’s last New Year message on Saturday, December 31.