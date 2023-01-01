32.1 C
Abuja

New Year Message: Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso canvass votes, Tinubu harps on peace

Politics and GovernanceElections
Marcus Fatunmole
Atiku, Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Obi. Photo source: Daily Trust
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

LEADING presidential candidates for the 2023 election have welcomed Nigerians into the election year.

In New Year messages published on their Facebook pages, the politicians felicitated Nigerians. They also prayed for a better Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP) flagbearer Peter Obi called on Nigerians to unite in the journey of salvaging the nation from corruption, insecurity and unproductivity. 

He said the new year would determine the direction the nation heads.

“This nation cannot continue in its all-round retrogressive movement in the coming years, as that will result in its total collapse. 

“2023 is an existential year in the history of our nation. It is a year we all must unite against the continued abuse of our nation’s democracy and economy.”

The former Anambra State governor said the power was in the citizens’ hands to take back their nation and make it work through their choices at the polls.

- Advertisement -

He urged the citizens to hold him accountable to his words, adding that his commitment to securing the country, unifying it and moving it from consumption to production remained unchanged.

“I call on Nigerians to hold me accountable to my promises for a better nation when I am elected. I have made a pact with Nigerians, and I will not leave any of my promises unfulfilled. Nigerians can hold me accountable by my words of promise.

“I wish Nigerians a very productive 2023 and urge everyone to remain law-abiding while contributing to the growth and development of the nation.”

In his message, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar said he was inspired by the need to provide leadership that would propel the nation to greater heights to overcome its challenges.

The former Vice President expressed his willingness to “recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria”.

“I thank God for His infinite mercies, and I congratulate all Nigerians for surviving the harrowing experience imposed on our people for over seven years. Do not despair. Hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again,” he added.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso felicitated the citizens for witnessing the new year.

- Advertisement -

In a video, he said the previous year brought many challenges to Nigerians, including insecurity, economic hardship and poor infrastructure.  

He prayed that the new year would be better than the past years.

While appealing for votes, he urged Nigerians to support all the stakeholders in the forthcoming election. 

The former Kano State governor also called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and credible election. 

Meanwhile, the flagbearer for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) harped on the imperative of peace in making Nigeria great.

“Last year, I identified, as one of our major problems, a lack of peace and an absence of unity. In this new year, let us set aside discord and put away our differences. Let us, instead, chart a course of progress and development for our great nation through constructive discourse and the intellectual exchange of ideas.

“As we go into 2023, let us remember at all times to live in peace. Let us look beyond ethnic, tribal and religious differences and remember that we are one people, united under one flag.”

- Advertisement -

While wishing Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year, the former Lagos State governor urged all to unite and work for the country’s best destiny.

The presidential and National Assembly polls will hold on February 25.

The presidential election winner takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari, who leaves office on May 29 after serving his constitutionally-permissible two terms of four years apiece.

Buhari was elected President in 2015 after defeating the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in a historic and unprecedented manner. Buhari was re-elected for another and final four-year term in 2019.

The ICIR reported the President’s last New Year message on Saturday, December 31.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

I bear the light, and I beam it everywhere. I'm a good governance and decent society advocate. Contact me via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi worthless – Onanuga

THE Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council...
Politics and Governance

2023: Full Text of Obasanjo’s Letter to Nigerians

DEAR Compatriots and Friends, MY APPEAL TO ALL NIGERIANS PARTICULARLY YOUNG NIGERIANS Happy New Year! May...
News

2023: Obasanjo endorses Peter Obi for presidency

FORMER Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter...
News

Buhari confirms Biu as FRSC Corps Marshal

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu as...
Featured News

NDLEA arrests Brazil returnee with cocaine in candies

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted a Brazil returnee, Agbasi Prosper Chux,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi worthless – Onanuga

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.