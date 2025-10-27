NHRC records over 370,000 human rights complaints in September

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported that it received 371,622 complaints of human rights violations in September, with the North-Central region leading and accounting for 153,967 cases.

This was revealed by the Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, on Monday in Abuja at the presentation of the 2025 September Dashboard report.

“In September, the commission received a total of 371,622 complaints on human rights violations from across our state offices. These complaints cover violations such as denial of access to justice, unlawful arrest and detention, domestic and sexual violence, torture, and discrimination, among others,” Ojukwu said.

He revealed that the North-West followed the North-Central with 73,167; North-East, 69,973; South-East, 46,409; South-South, 14,144; and the least, South-West, 13,962.

Ojukwu explained that the NHRC’s offices allowed an honest look at the state of human rights across Nigeria nationwide, and worked diligently to investigate, mediate, and where necessary, refer cases for further action.

“Not merely as figures or trends, but as reflections of lost lives and shirked liberties. The observatory provided a broader view of emerging patterns of abuse nationwide,” he added.

He noted that the September observatory revealed persistent and evolving threats to human rights across all six geo-political zones in the country.

“The North-Central recorded the highest number of incidents, mainly linked to banditry, kidnapping, and road accidents.

“The North-West and North-East followed closely with cases of terror attacks, abductions, and sexual violence.

“The Southern zones experienced a mix of domestic violence, police abuses, mob actions, and fatal road accidents. Overall, violations of the right to life accounted for the majority of incidents, reflecting the toll of insecurity and preventable violence in our country,” he added.

Ojukwu identified Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, and Borno as the states most affected in September, noting that each experienced multiple forms of violence and insecurity.

He also decried the growing violations of children’s rights, including cases of child abandonment and child labour.

“Child labour has become a major aspect of our violation of children’s rights.

“Some say it is a result of the economic situation in the country; children are forced to engage in economic activities but remember that we are a nation of laws.

“It is not just a national law; it is customary international law that children should not be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment,” he said.

He expressed concern over reports of 336 killings, 361 kidnappings, and 144 accidental deaths.

Ojukwu also raised alarm about the emergence of a new terror group in Nasarawa State known as Wulowulo, warning that it must be curtailed before it escalates into a major security threat.

He further noted a rise in incidents of religious genocide, especially the killings recorded across the two northern regions.

“If people cannot exercise their right to practice religion peacefully and in dignity, then we are losing the most important fabric of our lives,” he said.