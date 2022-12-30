33.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria Health Watch offers #PreventEpidemicsNaija journalism awards

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Nigeriahealthwatch
Nigeriahealthwatch
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIA Health Watch is inviting entries for the third edition of the #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards.

The #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards honours journalists who have reported on all dimensions of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria in digital/print, audio, and video formats.

The organiser says the nominated article, program, or production should capture themes which communicate the many dimensions of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria, inform on the current state of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria, with a special focus on funding, and highlight and scrutinize budgeting and funding for epidemic preparedness in Nigeria.

The nominated article should also improve community awareness on infectious diseases, empower citizens to demand more funding for epidemic preparedness and hold power to account.

The article must have been published or aired between the period of January 1, 2022, to November 30, 2022.

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 2, 2023, and winners will be announced at an award ceremony on January 27, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Continental Reinsurance seeks entries for Pan-African Re/Insurance journalism awards

THE Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards, sponsored by Continental Reinsurance, seeks works that have raised...
Conflict and Security

ASP Vandi arraigned for murder, remanded in prison

ASSISTANT Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi has been arraigned for the murder of...
News

Applications invited for Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Media Fellowship

THE German Federal Government is inviting applications for The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (#betd2023)...
News

Egypt records highest number of jailed journalists in Africa – Report

THE Republic of Egypt has been identified as the country with the highest number...
2022 Review

Key issues in Judiciary, NDLEA, NCoS in 2022

AS the year draws to a close,  here are the highlights of some key...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Continental Reinsurance seeks entries for Pan-African Re/Insurance journalism awards

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.