Nigeria Health Watch offers #PreventEpidemicsNaija journalism awards

NIGERIA Health Watch is inviting entries for the third edition of the #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards.

The #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards honours journalists who have reported on all dimensions of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria in digital/print, audio, and video formats.

The organiser says the nominated article, program, or production should capture themes which communicate the many dimensions of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria, inform on the current state of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria, with a special focus on funding, and highlight and scrutinize budgeting and funding for epidemic preparedness in Nigeria.

The nominated article should also improve community awareness on infectious diseases, empower citizens to demand more funding for epidemic preparedness and hold power to account.

The article must have been published or aired between the period of January 1, 2022, to November 30, 2022.

The deadline for the submission of entries is January 2, 2023, and winners will be announced at an award ceremony on January 27, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.