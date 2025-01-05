Nathaniel Bassey speaks on performing at American Presidential prayer breakfast

AS the United States of America prepare to enter into the President-elect Donald Trump era, renowned Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has expressed his excitement over an invitation to join in the American Presidential Inaugural Prayer breakfast.

The Presidential prayer breakfast is a non-official and non-government event. It is a faith-based platform where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of the president and government of the nation.

The event is held once in four years preceding the inauguration ceremony as a breakfast prayer meeting ahead of every new administration.

This year’s event is to be hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner and is always attended by leaders and dignitaries across the world.

Bassey took to his Instagram to share the exciting news, stating: “Let’s raise a sound in America. See you January 20, 2025.

“The 44-year-old gospel artist is clearly thrilled to be a part of this significant event and is inviting his followers to join him in spirit,” he stated.

This prestigious event, held once every four years, will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Alveda King and Mario Bramnick, a pastor, and will be hosted by Merrie Turner at the Waldorf Astoria Presidential Ballroom.

The Akwa-Ibom gospel singer who is also a pastor, is known for his hit songs like “Imela,” “Onise Iyanu,” and “Olowogbogboro” and has established himself as one of the most prominent and most listened-to gospel ministers from Nigeria, with his music spanning across different genres.

Bassey is not a stranger to the US; in 2024, the mayor of Albany, New York, honoured him by declaring October 6 as “Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day” in the city.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He is a highly-skilled trumpeter and the founder of the popular Hallelujah Challenge- a global online worship movement.

Read Also:

The ICIR reported that former US President Trump, of the Republican Party, defeated current Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 general election.

It came after current US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate that confirmed the doubts many had that he was fit for another four years in office.

He will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025.