Nigerian Navy gets first female aircraft pilot

THE Nigerian Navy has successfully trained and certified its first female pilot, Changfe Maigari, a navy lieutenant.

Maigari was decorated at the Nigerian Navy Sunset and Awards Night at the Naval Headquarters Training Command at Ebubu-Eleme, Rivers State, on Friday, December 14.

Speaking during the event, the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogala, a vice admiral, said the event is to celebrate the milestone achieved by the Navy and an opportunity for the Navy to reflect on its accomplishments, foster camaraderie, and recognise the hard work of its officers and ratings, particularly those who have distinguished themselves.

Ogala said throughout 2024, the Navy undertook various operations to combat oil theft and strengthen security in Nigeria’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

He added that the Navy achieved fleet recapitalization, infrastructure development, and enhanced personnel welfare, all in line with its strategic plan for 2021-2030.

He recalled that in January 2024, the Navy launched Operation ‘Delta Sanity’ and incorporated aerial surveillance into their operations using helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles to improve Nigeria’s maritime domain awareness in order to combat the issue of oil theft and other maritime crimes.

“The operation recorded tremendous successes, which led to the arrest of numerous vessels and suspects involved in oil theft and other crimes and increased Nigeria’s daily crude oil production, as many oil companies have reported about 100 per cent terminal factor in the past few months,” the naval boss stated.

During the occasion, Maigari, the first female pilot, thanked the Nigerian Navy for providing her with the opportunity to achieve her career goals.

Maigari hails from Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau but was born in Kaduna.

She had am impressive career which kicked off in 2016 when she graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant.

After that, she served on the Nigerian Navy Ship Unity, gaining valuable experience that would eventually lead her to make history as Nigeria’s first female naval pilot.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara congratulated the Navy on a successful year and expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the Navy, particularly in combating oil theft.

He noted that the Navy is usually tasked with the challenging responsibility of protecting oil lines, 90 per cent of which are located in the Niger Delta region’s swamps.

Fubara praised the Navy’s efforts, stating that they have done well for the nation. He also reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting the Navy in its operations.