Nigerian veteran actor, Jimi Solanke, passes on at 81

NIGERIAN veteran actor, poet and playwright Jimi Solanke passed on on Monday, February 5, aged 81

He passed away while being taken from his country home in Ipara Remo, Remo North Local Government Area, Ogun State, to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

He was said to have been in and out of the hospital between December 2023 and the time of his death.

Mourning his demise, Ogun State Governor Dapo Biodun stated that the late Jimi Solanke was a true ambassador of the state, taking the culture of the Yoruba race to the global stage through his dramas, music and poetry.

“With a heavy heart, we have received the heartbreaking news of Baba Jimi Solanke’s passing. Beloved and revered for his unwavering commitment to the arts, Baba Agba, as he was affectionately known by his countless fans nationwide, was a true ambassador of our beloved state.

“Through his powerful dramas, soulful music, captivating poetry and other artistic endeavours, he brought the rich culture and traditions of the Yoruba race to the global stage”, he said.

The governor added that Solanke’s contributions to the arts would be etched in the annals of history.

“His unwavering dedication, immense talent and influence have left an everlasting impact on the global artistic landscape. We mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual, who will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched with his extraordinary gifts,” stated.

Also referred to as Uncle Jimi, the deceased was well known for his roles in Kongi’s Harvest, Sango, Shadow Parties, Death and the King’s Horseman, Kurunmi, and The Divorce, among others.

Late Solanke was also a songwriter, performer, visual artist and storyteller.