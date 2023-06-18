27.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsDiaspora News
Diaspora News

Nigerians abroad expose difficult, inconsistent passport application process

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
A Nigerian residing in the United States Addy Olubamiji, shared her frustrating experience at Nigeria House in New York while attempting to obtain passports for herself and her family on Thursday June 15, 2023. Photo Addy Olubamiji
A Nigerian residing in the United States Addy Olubamiji, shared her frustrating experience at Nigeria House in New York while attempting to obtain passports for herself and her family on Thursday June 15, 2023. Photo Addy Olubamiji

Related

A Nigerian citizen residing in the United States of America, Addy Olubamiji, shared her harrowing experience at the Nigeria House in New York while attempting to obtain passports for herself and her family.

Read also: How Corrupt immigration officers extort Nigerian passport seekers despite launch of digital portal

In a tweet on Friday, Olubamiji expressed her frustration with the disrespectful treatment, inconsistent processes, delayed employee arrivals, and lack of empathy she encountered during the application process.

She recounted feeling belittled and moved to tears by the demeaning treatment she received.

“Let it be known that when diasporans try to stay patriotic to our country Nigeria, the systems kept making it difficult for us. We shouldn’t have to cry or plan to bribe or know that the system will not work,” Olubamiji said.

She said her ordeal led her to question her motivation for passport renewal and her desire to obtain one for her child, calling for a thorough examination and improvement of the structures and systems within Nigeria’s embassies worldwide.

In response to Olubamiji’s experience, several individuals shared similar accounts of their encounters with Nigerian embassies.

For example, a twitter user @im_ayodejiRN described the London embassy’s crowded conditions, where people were made to wait on the roadside and were confined to a cramped basement.

@amuta_ann shared her encounter at the Atlanta embassy, where staff members offered assistance in exchange for personal favours to expedite passport processing.

On a more positive note, another user, Babs Adewumi, mentioned his experiences with Nigeria’s embassy in New York and the comparatively smoother operations at the Ottawa office.

He, however, highlighted the challenge of reaching the Ottawa office by phone and emphasised the need for benchmarking, standardization, and performance tracking across Nigeria’s global embassy network.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    An investigation by The ICIR [read here] shows that the issue is also obtainable within the country.

    The criticisms shed light on the frustrations faced by Nigerians trying to obtain passports both within Nigeria and abroad, underscoring the urgent need for reforming the passport application process, ensuring consistency and efficient service delivery that respects the dignity and rights of all applicants.

    Meanwhile, the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Caroline Wura-Ola, Adepoju, has announced a state of emergency on passport matters.

    Adepoju emphasised the need to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining passports and has directed all relevant personnel to work tirelessly towards eliminating hindrances to prompt passport access.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Sports

    Table Tennis: 11 Nigerian players lose in first round of WTT Contender main draw in Lagos

    IT was a tale of insipid performances by Nigerian players as 11 out of...
    Energy and Power

    57% of electricity consumers overcharged with estimated billing

    NIGERIAN electricity consumers are yet to explore full options from the 'capping order' by...
    News

    NDLEA arrests two Qatar-based drug lords, destroys 30.9 hectares of cannabis farms nationwide

    OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested two Qatar-based drug...
    Judiciary

    HEDA floors Customs Service in court over FoI request

    THE Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has defeated the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)...
    Business and Economy

    South Africa’s Rupert displaced Dangote as Africa’s richest amid Tinubu’s currency reforms

    SOUTH AFRICAN Johann Rupert has displaced Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote to become Africa’s...

    Most Read

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Indomie: More Nigerian children, others to expect cancer – Institute

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Nigeria Air: Reps summon aviation ministry’s permanent secretary

    Soldiers brutalise cleaning company staff for demanding unpaid wages

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Tinubu returns after 10-day ‘working visit’ to Europe

    Tinubu will sustain tempo on infrastructure development — Buhari

    Match-fixing: Wikki Tourists FC players under investigation

    EXCLUSIVE: FG yet to pay ASUU’s rival, CONUA, 8 months salaries backlog

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Table Tennis: 11 Nigerian players lose in first round of WTT Contender main draw in Lagos

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.