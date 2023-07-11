23.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsDiaspora News
Diaspora News

Why Seychelles imposed travel ban on Nigerian passport holders

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
A sample of Nigerian passport.

Related

THE Republic of Seychelles has reportedly imposed a ban on Nigerian passport holders applying for short-term visas or holiday purposes, causing protests among Nigerian Twitter users.

The travel ban was confirmed when a travel content creator shared a screenshot of a rejection email received from the Seychelles immigration authorities.

The rejection email shared by Twitter user @Munachimsoooo stated: “We regret to inform you that your application has been denied, as per immigration regulation, for now, we are not accepting any NIGERIAN passport holder for holiday purposes.”

Sample of AI generated rejection messages showing Nigerian passport holders allegedly banned from Seychelles.

This decision comes as a surprise, given that just six months ago, Nigeria and Seychelles signed an agreement for direct flights between the two countries.

Prior to this ban, Nigerian citizens enjoyed a long-standing visa-free agreement with Seychelles, allowing them to enter the country without a visa for up to 30 days.

This sudden change in policy has caught many Nigerians off guard, leading to widespread frustration and disappointment.

It also sparked a larger conversation about the limitations and obstacles faced by Nigerian passport holders when it comes to visa applications and global mobility.

@Munachimsoooo added: “There is something that travel does to you and we won’t let the colour of our passport stop that.

“If one country stops us from coming, there are other countries with similar features for us to visit. If we can’t visit Seychelles, we sure can visit Mauritius”.

However, it appears the ban does not affect other categories of travel or long-term immigration to Seychelles.

While the rejection email did not provide specific reasons for the travel ban, it is speculated that the decision to impose the travel ban may have been driven by various factors, such as concerns over security, immigration control, or a reassessment of bilateral agreements.

Seychelles, a country known for its stunning beaches and vibrant marine life, has been grappling with the scourge of drug-related crimes and abuse within its borders, including trafficking.

The country’s strategic location along drug trafficking routes, combined with its tourism appeal, has made it an attractive destination for illicit drug networks and authorities have been working tirelessly to curb this menace.

There are speculations that the alleged ban imposed by Seychelles was prompted by a growing concern over the involvement of Nigerian nationals in drug-related activities within the country.

According to the President of the Nigerian community in Seychelles Mathias Adidi, a drug syndicate in Nigeria is using Nigerians to smuggle drugs into Seychelles.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “I am Mathias Adidi the President of the Nigerian community in Seychelles. Please help us inform Nigerians. Someone in Nigeria is sending Nigerians to bring drugs to Seychelles. And is not safe they are been arrested every day,” he wrote.

    Another Nigerian Steven Ndukwu, who is resident in the country said: “Let me clear the air. The news about Seychelles ban on Nigerians hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. I’m still in Seychelles at the moment.

    “What triggered this is because of the Nigerians that brought in drugs into their country, but as you know Seychelles is the number one consumer of heroin in the world and this drugs primarily is produced majorly in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Lebanon then trafficked into Seychelles.”

    Ndukwu believes the measure is a result of the government’s determination to address a pressing issue and protect its citizens and visitors from the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Politics and Governance

    Ondo: Akeredolu remains on sickbed, Aiyedatiwa continues as acting governor

    LUCKY Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has continued to head the Ondo State government following the inability...
    Entertainment

    Mr Macaroni, Aproko Doctor, others emerge winners at Trendupp awards

    NIGERIAN digital content creators and social media influencers including Mr Macaroni, Aproko Doctor and...
    Judiciary

    Adamawa guber poll: Again, Binani drags INEC to court

    THE All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa State governorship election, Aisha Dahiru,...
    INEC

    Court stops INEC from prosecuting suspended Adamawa REC

    AN Abuja Federal High Court on Monday, July 10, stopped the Independent National Electoral...
    Politics and Governance

    ECOWAS Chairman: What are Tinubu’s responsibilities?

    ON Sunday, July 9, 2023, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu was elected as Chairman of...

    Most Read

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    NDLEA asks court to strike out suit seeking Tinubu’s arrest, prosecution over drug case

    ‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

    How elections are conducted in Nigeria

    Untold story of adults who rape male children

    Buhari defends debt profile, says loans funded assets, investment

    Nigerians celebrate Firdaus’ call to bar―seven months after hijab controversy

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Ondo: Akeredolu remains on sickbed, Aiyedatiwa continues as acting governor

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.