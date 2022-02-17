25.1 C
Abuja

Nigerians abroad not pushing enough for Diaspora voting – Aisha Yesufu

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
1min read

By Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

NIGERIAN activist and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement Aisha Yesufu has criticised Nigerians in the Diaspora for often expressing satisfaction over their ability to relocate to other countries and showing indifference about “demanding for political right”.

In a tweet on Friday, Yesufu maintained that it was unwise for Nigerians abroad to gloat about escaping economic hardship in the country, yet remain imprisoned by the need to work under stressful conditions to fend for family and friends left behind and even contribute to the Nigerian economy without the ability to influence the electoral process.

She wrote: “The mumuism comes from not demanding for political right!”, in response to the criticism she received for referring to Diaspora Nigerians as “mumu”, a local slang used to denote a foolish or very stupid person.

“The most mumuish sets of Nigerians are the ones in Diaspora. Many of them gloat they have escaped but are imprisoned by the needs of those of us left in Nigeria. They work themselves to the bone to transfer billions back to Nigeria. They contribute economically but can’t vote!” she tweeted earlier.

A certain Joe @vjobado commented: “This is foolish and ignorant of you @AishaYesufu not every Nigerian in Diaspora work double jobs/crazy hours, lots are professionals in their fields. I as an example, have worked only one job 9-5 for seven years and breeze in and out of 9ja (Nigeria) as needed, so what’s your point really?”

“I don’t know why they think we’re all stressed here. And what makes you think I’m interested in voting? Like it will count here. I’m voting where I am, that’s enough for me. I’d rather send the money back home to those who need it. Voting is the least of my worries,” another user @Lady_Techie wrote.

A UK-based Nigerian nurse Oke Davis told The ICIR that many in the Diaspora take on multiple jobs abroad due to the pressure from family back at home and this impacts negatively on their health.

“I have seen many Nigerians stressed from doing multiple shifts and develop health problems in the long run. Some people would finish from their 12-hour day shift and resume at another 12-hour night shift elsewhere six days a week. Why should you jeopardize your health for the sake of making money?” she said.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

