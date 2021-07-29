We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER Nigerian President Atiku Abubakar has said Nigerians can no longer wait to return the opposition People’s Democratic Party to power in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku stated this to journalists during his visit to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He explained that he visited the governor to reconcile touching issues that would reposition the PDP to win the 2023 general elections.

“I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come, so that PDP will return,” he said.

The 2019 presidential candidate described the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as the worst the country had ever witnessed in terms of security, economy and job creation.

He urged Nigerians to wait for the appropriate time when PDP would unveil its policies on how it wanted to address the issue of insecurity across the country.

“I have never seen it (insecurity) this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst,” he added.

“Why can’t you give us time. We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes.

“We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it?”