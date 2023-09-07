Atiku rejects tribunal judgement asks lawyers to proceed to Supreme Court

A FORMER Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the Wednesday, September 6, Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal judgement that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Atiku said the tribunal judgement failed to restore confidence and is bereft of substantial justice,

Atiku said this via his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, after addressing a world press conference at the PDP headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 7.

“I take great pains to tell you that the decision of the court of first instance on this matter utterly falls far short of that expectation.

“I am therefore here to tell you that, though the judgment of the court yesterday is respected, it is a judgment that I refuse to accept.

“I refuse to accept the judgment because I believe that it is bereft of substantial justice. However, the disappointment in the “verdict of the court can never destroy my confidence in the judiciary,” Atiku stated.

Atiku said he has instructed his lawyer to take the legal battle to the Supreme Court.

He also promised to continue to explore the judiciary for respite.

“Consequently, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in this instance, is the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

“It is my conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate,” Atiku added.

According to the former vice-president, whether he prevails at the Apex court in his quest or not, the record of his effort in ensuring an order of credible elections in Nigeria shall remain for future generations to evaluate.

The ICIR reported on Wednesday that the election tribunal affirmed the victory of President of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu and dismissed the case of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku of the PDP.

“Having concluded and decided that all three petitions are all devoid of merit, the petitions are hereby dismissed,” the panel announced while affirming Tinubu’s victory.

In his judgement, the court described Obi’s petition as ‘unmeritorious’ and threw out Atiku’s case.

The judgement was given by Haruna Tsammani, the tribunal’s chairman, with assistance from the other judges on the panel, Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.