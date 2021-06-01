We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohamed has said the insecurity challenges in the country would not define the legacy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed said this during a press conference in Abuja on the Mid-Term Report of Buhari’s second term in office.

The minister said more attention was being given to security challenges facing the country but it would not define Buhari’s administration because they were fleeting.

“Let me say that President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office.

“The roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development will last for generations to come and will help propel economic growth and national development,” Mohammed said.

He stated that Buhari’s administration had done ‘so much with so little’ citing the decrease in crude oil in 2015 when the president came into office.

According to him, it was ‘monumental’ that the administration had achieved ‘so much’ despite the paucity of fund.

During his election campaign in 2015, Buhari had hinged his promises on security and other sectors but the minister has said the administration would not be defined by it.

The ICIR’s May 29 series on Buhari’s six years in government has highlighted how the president has failed to deliver on the promises of securing the lives of Nigerians.

An analysis of Buhari’s military spending since 2015 to date has also shown that despite a huge military budget, Nigeria has continued to witness more attacks.

Data obtained by The ICIR from the National Security Tracker (NST) between May 20, 2015, and May 23, 2021, shows a significant decline in Boko Haram casualties from 1,122 deaths in 2015 to 780 in 2021. Within the period, the group had killed a total of 10,451.

In the series, The ICIR also reported that since the inception of Buhari’s administration, Nigeria has recorded an increase of debt stock by 161.16 per cent, unemployment rate at 33.3 per cent from 10.4 per cent in 2015, inflations rate at 18.12 per cent from 9.55 per cent in 2015