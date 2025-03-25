back to top

Nigerians overstaying visa risk permanent ban, criminal prosecution, says US

Reading time: 1 mins
Diaspora News
FILE PHOTO
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

THE United States Mission in Nigeria has cautioned travellers that overstaying their visas in America could lead to a permanent ban and potential criminal prosecution.

In a statement released on Monday, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, emphasised that the US would not accept any excuse from those found guity.

“If you overstay your US visa, you could face a permanent ban on travel to the United States as well as criminal prosecution.

“Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations.

The ICIR reported that mass raids had been taking place in homes, schools, workplaces, and shopping centres in the US, targeting undocumented immigrants for deportation.

This followed President Donald Trump administration’s clampdown on illegal immigrants in the US.

Since he took over power on January 20, Trump has vowed to carry out mass deportations of “criminal aliens” among other sweeping reforms by his government.


     

     

    On January 28, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations reported that about 3,690 Nigerians in the US could be deported.

    Data shows that as of 2015, approximately 376,000 Nigerian immigrants lived in the US, making Nigeria the largest source of African immigration to the country.

    The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in February revealed that 201 Nigerians were held in US immigration camps, with 85 already cleared for deportation.

    Read Also:

    6 Nigerians deported from India over illegal stay
    Five ways Nigerians can avoid deportation from the UK
    Group condemns Buhari’s silence on employment plights of Nigerians in UAE
    Nigeria-UK Migration Agreement: Smugglers, illegal migrants to face maximum sentence, deportation

    On Friday, March 21, the United States announced the termination of legal status for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them only weeks to leave the country.

     

     

     

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement