NIN to be required to travel on train from May – NRC

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said passengers will be required to have the National Identity Number (NIN) to be able to travel on train from May 2022.

NRC Chairman Fidet Okhiria disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Okhiria said NIN was one of the security measures the agency has put in place to enhance passengers’ security.

“The process of linking passengers to their NIN for improved profiling is ongoing. This layer of passenger screening will commence by May,” he said.

“The Abuja-Kaduna Train Service will resume as soon as possible with additional security measures put in place.’’

Okhiria said the security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the rescue and release of all abductees, noting that 362 passengers and 20 crew members were aboard the train when it was attacked.

“The numbers to call are 08033546208, 08060044600 and 07066700150.

“The Corporation will continue to update the general public of the latest developments.”

Okhiria added that as part of security measures in forestalling future occurrences, the NRC had re-railed the last rolling stock affected in the attack.

“This means that all the 14 de-railed rolling stock (11 coaches, two rescue coaches and one locomotive engine on the rescue train) have all been re-railed – from the incident site to our stations at Idu, Abuja and Rigasa, Kaduna.

“Intensive track repair work continues at the site. An advanced level of track repairs has been achieved and hopefully, it will be rounded off in 10 days.

“The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to security agencies for the continued support, especially for the security cover availed our officials and staff at the incident site,” he said.